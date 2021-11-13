‘Aliens’ and’smiling’ jellyfish washed up on Merseyside’s beaches.

Merseyside is blessed with a plethora of beaches, all of which are ideal for a promenade.

Beaches in Sefton include Formby, Ainsdale, Crosby, and Southport, whereas beaches in Wirral include West Kirby, New Brighton, Thurstaston, Wallasey, Meols, and Hoylake, to mention a few.

Many people, though, have encountered strange creatures that have washed up on our coasts.

People have discovered amazing items ranging from ‘disturbing’ critters to smiling jellyfish.

Some of them have been difficult to identify, while others have been identified as sea creatures that have tragically died and wound up on the shoreline.

The Washington Newsday published an article this week about ‘deadly’ marine ‘aliens,’ which are very venomous and, in rare cases, can kill humans.

We take a look at some of the critters that have washed up on our beaches this year.

A woman who went for a swim in the waters at Formby Beach in September was taken aback when she noticed a creature “smiling” at her in the water.

Emma Roberts, from Formby, was out enjoying the sunshine when she spotted the sea creature.

The mother of two shared a video from her day at the beach on Instagram with the caption “Wait for it…”

“I was walking through the sea and all the way I was thinking ‘I hope there’s no jellyfish, I hope there’s no jellyfish,'” Emma told The Washington Newsday at the time.

“And then I see that!” says the narrator.

The creature’s markings resemble a smiling face.

A woman was perplexed when she discovered a type of sealife lurking in rock pools along the Merseyside coast in September.

She captured film of a ‘creepy’ gathering of insects swimming strangely across the lake in New Brighton, Wirral.

The outside animals appeared to be the principal ones, directing the swarm of bugs across the water’s surface to form a single massive black blob.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, shared her video to Facebook to see if anyone else was aware of the situation.