‘Alien’ washes up on a Merseyside beach.

Another “deadly” creature has been discovered on a beach in Merseyside, prompting a warning.

This week, Portuguese Man O’Wars, popularly known as the blue bottle jellyfish (despite the fact that it is not a jellyfish), have started washing up on the region’s beaches.

Karl Lee, 47, and his wife were walking along Ainsdale beach on Sunday when they came across the “alien-like” marine creature.

“[It was] extremely unusual at first I thought it was a balloon until I had a closer look and identified it using an app and realised what it was and how dangerous they are and checked up that they have been washing up along the coast from Cornwall to Cumbria,” Karl told The Washington Newsday.

The dangerous creature’s tentacles can reach a length of 100 feet.

It is highly venomous and can kill a human in some situations, however this is uncommon. It’s a predatory marine monster that stings and immobilizes its target before consuming it.

Another Portuguese Man O’War was discovered on Caldy Beach on Monday.

A new warning has been issued when one washed ashore in St Anne’s, practically exactly across the Irish Sea from Ainsdale.

“Look at what’s washed up on the coast at St Anne’s,” the Fylde Sand Dunes Project tweeted yesterday. It’s a Portuguese Man O War, not a jellyfish!” “After last week’s inclement weather, Portuguese Man O War’s have been spotted on beaches all around the North-West!” said another tweet. Please don’t touch one if you encounter one!”They have a severe sting that they employ to catch fish, but their tentacles can still sting after they’ve died!” “It looks like an alien,” one reader wrote in response to a previous item in The Washington Newsday. The sightings on the sands of the North West could have been caused by recent high tides and severe winds.

Because of climate change, Georgia de Jong Cleyndert, a marine conservation officer with the Wildlife Trusts, told The Washington Newsday that we may see more of these species on our coastlines.

“Sightings of Portuguese Man-o-War occur every few years in the UK,” she said, “but sightings are infrequent this far north in the Irish Sea.”

