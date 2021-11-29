‘Alien invasion’-style lights have been reported throughout Merseyside skies.

Craig Reynolds of Moreton was one of the few who managed to catch the “bright flashes” in Moreton on Friday just before midnight.

Craig told The Washington Newsday that the flashes had been on and off for “at least an hour” before he recorded them.

The lights then changed color from white to orange, according to him.

According to Craig, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “That is the strangest thing I have ever seen.

“My buddies and I believed we saw bright lights in the sky at first, and we assumed it was lightning.

“Then we observed odd colors, which were almost orange at times, despite the brightness.

“We could see gigantic beams of light illuminating the entire sky and horizon when I turned the camera to the front of the home.

“At first, it was somewhat frightening. Thought there must be a huge electrical problem someplace, but it felt like I was in the middle of an alien invasion movie for a brief minute.” The lights were also seen in Hoylake, Upton, and Birkenhead, according to witnesses.

The fireworks were let off in response to severe gusts brought by Storm Arwen on Friday, which saw gales reach speeds of up to 70 miles per hour.

People were perplexed as videos of the lights were shared on social media, and they wondered what the weird flashes could be.

The unusual lights, according to one Upton homeowner, were caused by “some type of live wire shorting out.”

Many individuals, however, had different beliefs, such as stuff falling on railway rails or something going wrong with electrical cables.

“It’s quite likely the effect of the wind causing overhead power wires to come into touch, resulting in an electrical ‘flash,'” one individual speculated.

Because of the severe winds, Storm Arwen wreaked havoc in Merseyside.

On Saturday, November 27, the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Merseyside, which was in effect from 12 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Forecasters warned that flying debris was expected to be present in the area, posing a risk of injury or death.

Merseyside was devastated by a trail of damage as the winds gathered up overnight, bringing down big trees and stones.