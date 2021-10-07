Alien enthusiasts consider Liverpool to be a hub for UFO sightings.

We have a natural and inane attraction with the fantastical as humans.

We have long been fascinated by tales of mysticism, legend, and other worlds, despite our intelligence and rationality.

This used to present itself in stories about Robin Hood, the Lady in the Lake, and Jenny Greenteeth, but it later evolved into an interest in beings from other realms.

During the 1960s, UFO mania swept the United Kingdom, with Liverpool, Merseyside, and the Wirral seeming to be the epicenter.

Alien enthusiasts have long considered Liverpool to be a hotspot for UFOs, with some even speculating on the existence of a UFO “Bermuda Triangle” in the area.

People in Widnes, Norris Green, and Wavertree were preoccupied with the concept that UFOs were hovering over their homes, waiting to take them.

Throughout the 1960s, the Merseyside UFO Research Group, situated in Liverpool’s Trueville Road, advertised for new members in The Washington Newsday.

In May 1966, newspapers reported one of the first significant sightings in the area.

Donald Cameron, a police officer in St Helens, told reporters that he saw six white lights hovering over the houses at the end of his estate.

He characterized one of the lights as cup-shaped with a dome at its summit, implying that it was “the mothership,” according to Donald.

The lights stayed on for thirty seconds before speeding away towards Manchester.

Donald’s sighting was simply a forerunner to the most major claims in Liverpool in October 1967.

A unusual noise was recorded on a tape recorder on October 5 in Hough Green, a tiny village near Widnes.

The so-called “Hough Green Hum” was described as a whirring, buzzing, and grinding sound that came from an unknown location in the environment.

Someone was alleged to have jumped into a hedge because it was so loud.

Peter Murphy made the top page of The Washington Newsday on October 26 after claiming to have spotted a UFO at Croxteth Hall.

When a black object sped across his vision and slammed into a field next to the hall, he was driving along.

Peter was originally concerned that there had been vandalism. “The summary has come to an end.”