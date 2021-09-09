Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender have had their first child.

Alicia Vikander has revealed that she and her husband Michael Fassbender welcomed their first child earlier this year.

The Oscar winner revealed to People magazine that she and X-Men actor Michael Fassbender, 44, are now parents.

“I now have a completely new understanding of life in general,” Vikander, who is known for her intense privacy, remarked.

“Thatâ€TMs rather lovely, and it will undoubtedly add a lot to any of my future work.”

In 2017, Vikander and Fassbender married in Ibiza.

They met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, a romantic drama film in which they played husband and wife, in 2014.

Vikander’s next feature is Blue Bayou, which she will star in alongside Justin Chon, who also wrote and directed the picture.

Fassbender, who was born in Germany and raised in Ireland, is recognized for his appearances in movies such as Shame, Steve Jobs, and 12 Years A Slave.