Alice Sebold is a well-known author. Unfortunately, an innocent man was sentenced to prison for her rape, blaming a “flawed legal system.”

Alice Sebold has apologized for accusing the wrong man of raping her in 1982.

According to the Associated Press, the author of The Lovely Bones and the biography Lucky published a statement about the exoneration of Anthony Broadwater, whom she falsely accused of rapping her as a student at Syracuse University. She apologized to Broadwater for her accusation, but added that “no apology can and will ever undo what happened to you.” In her statement, Sebold stated that she was seeking justice for her personal rape, not to have an impact on the lives of others. As a result, she said, she put her trust in the police, which she later admitted was a mistake.

“I’m glad Mr. Broadwater has now been exonerated,” she added, “but the truth remains that 40 years ago, he was just another young Black guy brutalized by our broken judicial system.” “I’ll never be able to forgive myself for what I did to him.” This remark comes eight days after Broadwater was exonerated after serving 16 years in jail for the crime for which he was condemned. He was placed on the New York sex offender registry after his discharge. His name will be removed from the list after he is exonerated. Following the judgment, he told the Associated Press that he was crying “tears of joy and happiness.”

According to a prior article from Washington Newsday, the film adaptation of Lucky played an indirect role in Broadwater’s reversal of conviction, as a former producer became suspicious of the evidence used to convict him. According to Variety, the project was canceled due to a lack of funding prior to the exoneration.

Melissa Swartz, one of Broadwater’s attorneys, told the Associated Press that he had no comment on the statement.

Sebold wrote in 1999’s “Lucky” about being raped and then spotting a Black man in the street who she thought was her assailant several months later.

Sebold, a white man, went to the cops. According to an officer, the man in the street was most likely Broadwater, who had been rumored to be in the vicinity.

Sebold failed to recognize Broadwater in a police lineup after he was caught, choosing a different guy as her assailant because she was afraid of "the expression in.