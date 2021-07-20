Alibi, a new nightclub in Liverpool, is set to open just days after restrictions were lifted.

Alibi, a new nightclub in Liverpool’s city center, is set to open this weekend.

The new club Alibi, which has been in the works for a year, will be located on Harrington Street, near Castle Street.

The contemporary facility boasts a cutting-edge Bose sound system as well as a distinctive lighting design. The club appears likely to be a success with local partygoers, with 12 booths, a specific stage area, and a second more “relaxed” room.

“Alibi is a concept we have been working on for over 12 months and we can’t wait to display it to the city since there is nothing else like it in my opinion,” said general manager John Campbell of the much-anticipated opening.

The club has already booked a number of guest DJs, including KC Lights, Flashmob, and Sidney Charles, and has produced over 40 new part-time and full-time jobs in the city.

Rob Cain, the resident DJ, expressed his delight. “I’m pumped to be playing at a brand-new nightclub with a strong club music policy,” he stated. I’ve worked in nightclubs for over 20 years and have never seen something as stunning as this in a basement club. To be believed, it must be seen and, more importantly, heard.”

On Friday, July 23, Alibi will celebrate its grand launch with a live performance by guest DJ Weiss. The party continues over the weekend, with DJs Mia Wong, Reuben Valentine, Danny Black, and Rob Cain performing on Saturday, July 24.