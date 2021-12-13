Alibaba Fires Woman Accused of Rape in China for “Spreading Misinformation” Alibaba Fires Woman Accused of Rape in China for “Spreading Misinformation” Alibaba Fires Woman Accused of Rape in China for “Spreading Misinformation

After she claimed that a supervisor raped her during a business trip earlier this year, Alibaba fired a female employee and accused her of circulating fake information, according to her lawyer.

After accusing her then-boss, Wang Chengwe, of sexually abusing her in July, the woman, who has been identified in media reports by her surname Zhou, was fired from the company on November 25. The story engulfed China this year, spawning the #MeToo movement in the country and highlighting the obstacles Chinese women face when facing assault charges.

According to documents revealed Sunday, Zhou was fired as a result of distributing false information and saying that Alibaba was aware of the problem but did nothing, according to the Wall Street Journal.

During a business trip, Zhou claims she was urged to drink until she was nearly unconscious, and when she awoke, she found Wang and an unnamed firm client attacking her in a hotel room. According to the New York Times, Zhou claimed that she reported the incident to corporate management but that no one took action, prompting her to go public with her account in August.

Alibaba stated it had a “zero-tolerance policy against sexual misconduct” and fired Wang and several other employees shortly after. The e-commerce behemoth now appears to be contesting Zhou’s original claims, saying in her dismissal letter that she “shared falsehoods such as ‘raped by executives and the company knew but did not deal with it,'” according to the New York Times.

“The matter has taken multiple twists and turns since August,” the letter continued, “and the damage caused to the company and the parties, including you, is incalculable.”

The sexual assault investigation was dealt a further setback in September, when Chinese authorities announced that they would not press charges against Wang because his actions were not criminal.

According to the Journal, the corporation sought to pay legal and counseling bills as well as negotiate Zhou’s resignation, but she turned down the offers. Zhou has informed reporters that she has been battling with despair and a wave of harassment since coming forward with her story.

“I hope that one day, people will stop hurling insults and hate at each other. This is a condensed version of the information.