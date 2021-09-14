Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Critics and Defends Her Met Gala ‘Tax The Rich’ Dress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez defended her Met Gala performance, slamming criticism of her eye-catching gown, which was printed with the words “tax the rich.”

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the Democratic New York Representative defended her wardrobe choice at the elite event, telling her doubters that “the medium is the message.”

“Proud to work with Aurora James as a sustainability-focused, Black woman immigrant designer who went from starting her dream Brother Vellies at a flea market in Brooklyn to winning the cfda [the Council of Fashion Designers of America]against all odds – and then work together to kick open the doors at the Met,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote alongside a photo of herself and the designer, which appeared to have been taken july.

“And, before the naysayers go crazy, New York political officials are regularly asked to and attend the Met because of our responsibility in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public,” the progressive politician continued.

The message is the medium. pic.twitter.com/b4Ssr6HkYR

September 14, 2021 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

The invitation-only event is an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Ocasio-Cortez also took the opportunity to remind her supporters that “the moment is now for childcare, healthcare, and climate action for all,” as well as to reaffirm her original message: “Tax the Rich.”

The congresswoman’s political speech echoes her past recommendations to raise the marginal tax rate on the nation’s wealthiest Americans in order to fund the Green New Deal, a package of initiatives aimed at improving national infrastructure and combating climate change.

Many took to social media to point out Ocasio-obvious Cortez’s hypocrisy in wearing a tone-deaf statement against the wealthy while also attending such an exclusive and costly event.

According to the Evening Standard, the Met Gala charges roughly $35,000 per ticket, but most celebrities invited to attend don’t have to pay provided they wear the work of an up-and-coming designer showcased at the event.

It would have been one thing for @AOC to protest the ludicrous occasion by wearing the TAX THE RICH outfit to #MetGala.

