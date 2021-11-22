Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is concerned that the GOP’s midterm elections will result in an authoritarian takeover.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) expressed her concern that if Republicans win the House in 2022, they will rule in a “very totalitarian style.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said on Zoom that she believes the House minority leader will remove Democrats from committee assignments as a result of Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) being censured for tweeting an anime movie depicting him killing a progressive.

“Republican leader McCarthy made it plain that if Republicans gain control of the House, he will retaliate,” she said.

“As a result, in order to exact retribution and consequences for his white nationalist member, he may also remove Democrats from committees.”

“It’s awful, but Republicans have made very, very plain over multiple remarks that if they gain a House majority, they plan to take over the chamber in a very authoritarian fashion,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez remarked.

Rep. Gosar was censured by the House by a vote of 223 to 207, primarily along party lines. Representatives Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were the only Republicans to vote in favor of the censure, joining Democrats.

Following the vote, House Minority Leader McCarthy slammed progressive Democrats, raising fears of future censure measures after the November elections.

Representatives Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) may be reinstated to the committee assignments they lost, according to him.

Rep. Greene’s committee responsibilities were taken away in February after she posted social media statements encouraging violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former President Barack Obama before being elected.

Anime Dissension

Meanwhile, Rep. Gosar, who has ties to white nationalists like Nick Fuentes, has maintained his innocence, claiming that the anime footage depicting him slaying Rep. Ocasio-Cortez with two swords was “nothing terrible.”

Rep. Gosar was removed from his committee duties after retweeting the same video that he had deleted following his reprimand.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and House Minority Leader McCarthy have been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Several indicators point to the Republicans doing well in next year’s midterm elections.

In elections, the party in power frequently loses seats, and Democrats are hampered by President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings.

Republicans just earned a big boost when they were elected to the House of Representatives. This is a condensed version of the information.