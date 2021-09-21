Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has asked Vice President Joe Biden to assist Afghan UN employees in escaping to the United States.

In a letter to President Trump, Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), and ten other Democratic House members made the request. The group praised the Biden administration for “evacuating approximately 125,000 individuals from Afghanistan despite enormous challenges,” before emphasizing that Afghan UN employees are particularly “at risk” of Taliban attacks since they had “worked for years to promote peace, democracy, and human rights.”

The MPs wrote, “We write to urge you to ensure those Afghan national United Nations (UN) personnel who fear for their safety receive visas and authorisation to leave the country with their families receive visas and authorization to leave the country with their families.” “While we support the UN maintaining a presence in Afghanistan to the extent possible and providing humanitarian aid, this should not come at the expense of Afghan nationals who signed up to work under very different conditions and now face grave security threats as a result of their previous work and other factors.”

They went on to say, “These folks have selflessly served as the backbone of the international community’s efforts to assist the Afghan people.” “Many are vocal professional women, icons in their communities whose very existence the Taliban finds abhorrent. Leaving them at the mercy of the Taliban is simply unthinkable.”

The Biden administration was urged by House Democrats to “lead by example and provide visas to select members of the UN’s Afghan employees.”

This summer, Biden completed the withdrawal of all US forces from Afghanistan, completing a peace deal reached with the Taliban by former President Donald Trump’s administration last year.

After the bulk of American soldiers left, the Afghan government and military immediately dissolved, and the Taliban quickly reclaimed control of the country for the first time since their defeat months after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

International observers have accused the Taliban of rapidly reversing human rights since assuming control of the country. On Friday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution urging that the new Afghan administration respect human rights and include “the full, comprehensive, and effective implementation of international human rights standards.” This is a condensed version of the information.