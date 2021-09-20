Alexandra Mardell’s ‘filthy’ portrait on Coronation Street has followers saying the same thing.

After Alexandra Mardell’s Instagram post, Coronation Street viewers were all left saying the same thing.

The 28-year-old is most recognized for her role as Emma Booker in the ITV serial opera.

According to Manchester Evening News, the popular figure had to say farewell to her friend Alina Pop last week, which was an emotional time for her.

However, the actress took a break from her character’s on-screen difficulties to inspire her 116k Instagram followers with an uplifting Instagram post from set.

“Just a reminder to those that need it to be a BOSS BABE,” she captioned the photo.

Tyrone’s daughter set fire to Alexandra’s flat in the episode when she became envious of his friendship with Alina.

Fans of Coronation Street swamped the comments section, all pointing out that the flat is still showing the affects of the fire.

“When are they going to paint those charred walls?” tweeted @MartyDragonfly. Lol.”

“Paint your bloody walls,” wrote @c quinsta.

“Please get someone to clean that flat corrie, it’s been weeks and it’s still disgusting, nobody would live like that so come on get it sorted,” @cillalightswitch commented.

“Landlord should have painted the flat by now, cease paying rent,” one joked.

Other fans praised the actress’ costume, which included a pink puffed mesh sleeves blouse and a checkered skirt.

“Where is this shirt from?” asked @sophiesunshine30. I keep seeing you wear it on the show, and I think it’s fantastic xx”

“Love the cup and that top,” @misskimmys said.

“Beautiful, totally love your outfit,” tweeted @sparklyjennamarie.