Alexandra Mardell of Coronation Street is ‘beautiful’ in a bikini in the snow.

Alexandra Mardell, who stars on Coronation Street, astonished her fans last week by wearing a bikini in the snow.

Alexandra, who portrays barmaid Emma Brooker, took to Instagram to share a series of images of herself in a lilac bikini enduring the cold in a snow room during a spa visit.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Alexandra captioned the photographs “June in England,” and her admirers flooded her comment section with love.

To say goodbye, Loose Women pays tribute to Ruth Langsford.

“Oooof!” exclaimed her co-star Sally Carman.

“You look GORG,” katespence17 commented.

“Omg you look fab,” exclaimed npulo1.

“You look amazing!” exclaimed thumbelina 1982.

“Wow, you are really beautiful,” donnieandrews55 commented.

Instagram

However, the photographs perplexed several followers, who are hoping for more of the warm weather we’ve been experiencing.

“Is that snow?” one inquired.

“No way is it snowing in England, blimey,” said another.

Alexandra celebrated her engagement in April, after her boyfriend Joe Parker proposed.

Joe, 26, and Alexandra, 27, have been together for three years.

She declared: “Love is imprisoned!! Yes a million times over!

Instagram

“You make me so pleased that it hurts my face! I adore you obscenely. Mrs. Parker in the future.”

Joe also shared the news himself with a series of snaps, adding: “Went in to lockdown with a girlfriend, came out with a fiancĂ©e. What a fortunate man I am.

“I can’t wait to marry you, @alexandramardell,” she writes. “I adore you.”

Alexandra and Joe met whilst studying together in 2012 but didn’t form a romantic relationship until a few years later in 2017.

In January 2020, they moved in together ahead of the coming lockdown.

In the soap her character Emma has found a romantic spark with newcomer Curtis Delamere, played by Sam Retford.

She previously had fling with David Platt and dated the late Seb Franklin.