Alexander Zverev is being investigated by the ATP for allegations of domestic violence.

The ATP has declared that it is looking into high-profile allegations of domestic violence brought by Alexander Zverev’s former girlfriend.

Olga Sharypova, a former junior player, publicly accused the world number four of a series of serious assaults in October, to which he responded with a blanket denial.

In an interview published in August by the American online magazine Slate, Sharypova made further charges, including that Zverev struck her in their hotel room during the Shanghai Masters in October 2019 and that she injected herself with insulin for the second time in desperation.

Zverev has continued to reject all of the charges and has launched legal action, which Sharypova has opted out of.

The ATP has been chastised for its lack of action, but it has now announced an investigation into Sharypova’s Shanghai charges, saying in a statement: “The ATP unequivocally condemns any kind of violence or abuse and will investigate any complaints linked to conduct at an ATP member tournament.”

“The charges leveled against Alexander Zverev are serious, and we have a responsibility to handle them,” said CEO Massimo Calvelli. We are hopeful that our inquiry will enable us to ascertain the facts and determine the best course of action.

“We understand that Zverev welcomes our investigation and that he has refuted all allegations,” says the statement. We’ll also keep an eye on any potential legal developments in the wake of Zverev’s interim injunction in German courts.”

Meanwhile, the ATP has finished an independent safeguarding report that was commissioned earlier in the season.

A team led by Chris Smart, the former Detective Chief Inspector of the Metropolitan Police, created the study, which includes a number of suggestions.

“ATP will now assess the recommendations to determine immediate next actions and build a longer-term safeguarding policy relating to all forms of abuse, including domestic violence,” the statement stated.

“As an organization, we recognize the need to do more to ensure that everyone involved in professional tennis feels safe and protected,” Calvelli continued.

“The safeguarding report’s suggestions will assist us in taking a firm stance on this. We are dedicated to taking significant steps forward and recognize that this will not be a quick process.”

Later, Zverev expressed his support for an independent probe.

