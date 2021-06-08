Alexander Kareem’s family is commemorating the one-year anniversary of his death.

On the one-year anniversary of his death, the family of a man who was shot dead in a case of mistaken identity has launched an appeal for information.

Alexander Kareem, 20, was shot while scootering to a friend’s house on Askew Road in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, soon after 12.30 a.m. on June 8, 2020.

In a case of mistaken identity, police suspect a white Range Rover sped past and shot him. The burned-out automobile was discovered 25 minutes later on Ascott Avenue.

Mr Kareem’s family said they “would do anything” to have him back in a statement released to commemorate the occasion.

Nothing will mend our broken hearts, but knowing that the person or people who did this are behind bars and that no one else will have to go through what we have, will allow us to stop searching.

“Alexander was a sweet, clever, and quiet youngster who never did anything wrong,” the statement read. His goodness shone through, and it was unfathomable that someone could harm him and leave him on his own, knowing they had targeted the wrong person.

“We would go to any length to reclaim our Alexander, as would the community in which he played such an important role.

“The saddest aspect of what has been a very trying year for us as a family is that this tale isn’t over yet.

“We continue to urge anyone with information about what transpired that night to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously. We suspect someone in this neighborhood is aware of what has occurred; please assist us.

“We want to begin to anticipate a future in which we aspire to follow Alexander’s example of leading with kindness.”

The investigation's lead detective, Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, mirrored the sentiment.