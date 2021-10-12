Alexander Hamilton wrote a letter that was later stolen and returned to the Massachusetts Archives.

A letter written by Alexander Hamilton during the Revolutionary War that was stolen decades ago has been returned, according to Massachusetts officials.

The letter was written to the Marquis de Lafayette, a French aristocrat who was serving as a general in the Continental Army at the time, on July 21, 1780. According to the Associated Press, the letter prompted Massachusetts to send troops to Rhode Island “to reinforce the struggling French forces.”

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin hailed the letter’s return after the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston upheld a district court judge’s decision to return the letter to Massachusetts last week.

According to the court verdict, the historic letter was stolen between 1938 and 1945 from the Commonwealth Museum’s archives by a “kleptomaniacal cataloguer.”

Galvin, whose office is in charge of the Commonwealth Museum and the Archives, said he was glad the court decided “that this historical treasure belongs to the public.” Galvin said the letter will be displayed at the museum for special events, such as the annual Independence Day celebration.

The letter appears to outline the movements of British forces, written by Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury, whose popularity has risen thanks to the hit Broadway show.

“Through various routes, we have just got word from New York that the enemy is embarking with which they threaten the French fleet and army,” Hamilton wrote to de Lafayette. “Fifty transports are alleged to have sailed up the Sound to pick up troops and head straight for Rhode Island.” The letter is signed “Yr. Most Obedt, A. Hamilton, Aide de Camp.” Although the cataloguer who likely took the letter was later apprehended, he is suspected of stealing a number of valuable documents, some of which were sold to dealers across the United States.

The Hamilton letter reappeared several years ago when it was sent to an auction house in Virginia by a family looking to sell it. The letter had previously been in the possession of a deceased relative.

The auction firm discovered the letter had been stolen and alerted the FBI, estimating the letter could sell for up to $35,000.

