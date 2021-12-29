Alexa from Amazon challenges a 10-year-old girl to touch a penny to activate an electrical socket.

A 10-year-old child was purportedly “challenged” by Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to press a coin to the exposed prongs of a half-inserted plug into a live socket.

The girl’s mother, Kristin Livdahl, wrote on social media that their Alexa-powered Echo device recommended the act to her daughter when she asked for a “task to do.”

“Here’s something I came across on the internet. According to ourcommunitynow.com, the task is straightforward: Connect a phone charger to a power outlet halfway, then place a penny on the exposed prongs “Alexa was the one that responded.

The post went viral on social media, prompting Amazon to correct the issue that allowed Alexa to suggest the risky task.

“We were performing some physical challenges from a [physical education]teacher on YouTube earlier, such as laying down and rolling over while holding a shoe on your foot. It’s raining outside. She simply desired a new one “According to the BBC, Livdahl stated.

“I was right there when it happened, and we had another wonderful discussion about not trusting anything you read on the internet or hear from Alexa. There was no attempt to do so “Livdahl explained the situation on Twitter.

In the year 2020, a stunt nicknamed “the penny challenge” appeared on TikTok. Although the challenge appears to be harmless, it has resulted in electrical damage and, in some cases, fire. “What it does is it creates an explosive spark, and with that powerful spark you get all kinds of problems,” Louisville Fire Department Major Bobby Cooper told WAVE3.

Furthermore, a person’s face could be injured by the fire and debris that comes out of the plug. Electric shocks can cause severe injuries to the fingers, hand, and arm in some people.

Amazon explained that they are taking precautions to ensure that this does not happen again. “Customer trust is at the heart of all we do,” Amazon stated in a statement to Insider. “Alexa is designed to offer accurate, relevant, and helpful information to consumers.”