Alexa from Amazon allows those who are blind to listen to audiobooks.

Blind and partially sighted persons can now use Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant to obtain fast access to thousands of audio books.

Customers of the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s Talking Books library can immediately access their audio books by saying “Alexa, open RNIB Talking Books.”

1.33 million Talking Books have been sent in the last year, with many users hailing the service as a “lifeline” throughout the pandemic.

“We are incredibly pleased to announce that Talking Volumes clients may now access the 34,000 books in the RNIB Library simply asking Alexa,” said David Clarke, Director of Services at RNIB. Despite the fact that RNIB’s Talking Books library is 86 years old, it continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of our library customers.

“There are a number of advantages to using this method to access your Talking Books. If you start a book and don’t enjoy it, you can switch to another one without having to wait for your next book to arrive in the mail.

“We are getting closer to a world where blind and partially sighted people can consume literature on an equal footing with sighted people thanks to voice activated technology.”

“We appreciate hearing comments on how customers use Alexa throughout their day,” said Dennis Stansbury, Alexa UK Country Manager. We’re excited that customers may now ask Alexa to access thousands of Talking Books.

Users will be able to search for books based on their title, author, or keyword. RNIB will continue to offer Talking Books in the usual USB and CD formats, and consumers will continue to have access to RNIB advice and assistance.

Liam O’Carroll, a blind Londoner, tried out the Alexa Talking Books skill for RNIB and found it was “pleasant to use.”

Mr O’Carroll continued, “It’s beautiful and straightforward to put up.” “I was able to readily look for works by James Herbert, who is one of my favorite authors. The Alexa skill was also beneficial to my seven-year-old son. He enjoys David Walliams’ books and took use of the ability to listen to them.”

Sally Gardner, an award-winning children’s author and illustrator, is a user of the Talking Books Library, and her books are included in the collection. “This is fantastic,” she exclaimed. “The summary comes to an end.”