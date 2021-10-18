Alex Scott is in tears after learning of his ancestor’s slave ownership history.

Alex Scott was moved to tears when she learned about her ancestor’s slave ownership history.

According to Mirror Online, the TV host is expected to make the surprising revelation on a future episode of Who Do You Think You Are?

For the first time, the former Arsenal Ladies star flies to Jamaica to research her father’s family tree.

Alex is shocked to learn that her 4x great grandpa, Robert Francis Coombs, owned 26 slaves in the 1800s during her first trip to the Caribbean island.

“In my family line – this sounds strange coming out of my mouth – but Robert Francis Coombs owned people?” she inquires.

The 37-year-old is shown records of persons enslaved to her ancestor between 1817 and 1832, and she learns that owning slaves was not unusual at the time.

The revelation makes the Football Focus host cry, since it goes against all she stands for.

“I suppose that goes against everything that I stand for, who I am,” she remarked when asked to explain her feelings.

“I was fully aware we might be going into the topic of slavery,” she said when the filming was over, “but I truly believed I’d be learning about my family as slaves, not the opposite side, as slave owners.”

In addition to the relationship Robert had with her great x4 grandmother Frances Tracey, the ex-footballer finds that he had two children with one of the women he owned, Eleanor Frances Henry.

Alex learned that when Robert died in 1851, he left ample support for both ladies and all of his children, ensuring that they were well cared for.

She stated, ” “It was difficult to bear. It’s so wrong to claim ownership of a human life. I don’t believe there are many stories of black people having slaves.” Despite the unsettling revelations, Alex says that she is grateful to have learned more about her past.

Alex stated, ” “People hide their pasts because they fear that if they disclose their genuine tales, people would judge them.

“However, I will never be ashamed of my past since it is what it is.”

