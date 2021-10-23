Alex Quinonez, a world bronze medalist in the 200 meters, was slain in Ecuador.

Alex Quinonez, a bronze medalist in the 200 meters at the World Championships, was slain in his home nation of Ecuador.

The 32-year-old was the first Ecuadorian athlete to earn a global medal in a track event at the World Championships in Doha two years ago.

“Today we lost a great athlete, a guy who made us dream, who made us excited,” the Ecuadorian sports ministry said in a post on its Twitter page.

Quinonez was assassinated in Guayaquil, according to the report.

“The National Police are on the scene, and the authorities are undertaking the appropriate investigations,” says the statement. “He will live on in the hearts of all Ecuadorians forever,” the statement continued.

“We are very sorry for the painful loss of Alex Quinonez, father, son, a brilliant sprinter who distinguished the sport,” Ecuador’s president Guillermo Lasso tweeted. Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. Rest in peace, my friend. Those who murder Ecuadorians will face severe consequences. We will take decisive action.” The facts surrounding the death have “not yet been clarified,” according to Ecuador’s Olympic Committee.

Quinonez qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but was unable to compete due to a suspension for violating the whereabouts regulations.

The sprinter’s death was announced on the same day as Kenyan distance great Agnes Tirop’s funeral, which took place earlier this month.