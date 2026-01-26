Alex Pretti, Minneapolis Nurse, Killed by ICE Agents Amid Immigration Raid

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old intensive care nurse, was shot dead by federal agents during an immigration raid in Minneapolis on Saturday. Pretti’s family describes him as a compassionate and dedicated individual, highlighting his work as a nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in the city. The incident has sparked controversy, with officials labeling him a “domestic terrorist,” but video evidence contradicts the official account of his death.

Raids and Allegations of Violent Confrontation

Pretti’s death occurred as part of a broader operation by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) targeting alleged threats within immigrant communities. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Pretti allegedly approached Border Patrol officers carrying a semi-automatic handgun, prompting them to use force. Noem claimed that Pretti “reacted violently” and was not there to peacefully protest. However, body camera footage and witness statements reveal a different story.

In the footage, Pretti is seen calmly interacting with the agents, holding a phone in one hand and nothing in the other. The video appears to show agents escalating the situation when one pushes two people, with Pretti stepping in between to intervene. He is then pepper-sprayed and wrestled to the ground by multiple agents, where he is seen kneeling on the floor. Moments later, an agent removes a handgun from Pretti’s waistband—an action that was legal in Minnesota, where he had a valid gun permit—and shoots him. Ten shots were fired within a span of five seconds. At no point in the footage does Pretti appear to be holding a gun.

The official version of events, which painted Pretti as a violent assailant, has been met with skepticism by his family and the Minneapolis Police Department. Authorities confirmed that Pretti was a law-abiding gun owner with no criminal record other than minor traffic violations.

Pretti’s Life and Family’s Response

Pretti, originally from Minnesota, was described as an avid outdoorsman with a love for mountain biking. He had earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, society, and the environment from the University of Minnesota in 2011 before retraining as a nurse. His family stated that in the weeks leading up to his death, Pretti had become increasingly upset by the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigrant communities. His parents, who had warned him to exercise caution while participating in protests, have voiced their outrage over the administration’s portrayal of their son as a terrorist.

In a statement, Pretti’s family condemned the allegations against him, calling them “reprehensible and disgusting.” They have called for the truth to be made public, emphasizing that Pretti was “a good man.” As of the evening of his death, the family reported that they had not been contacted by ICE or any other government agency about the incident.