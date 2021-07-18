Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain discusses his new Liverpool job.

Roberto Firmino has been humorously cautioned that he has competition in the Liverpool frontline by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Last season, the midfielder switched from the middle of the park to the heart of the attack while filling in for Firmino’s false nine, and he believes he is comfortable in the role.

Last season, with ten minutes remaining in a 3-0 win at Burnley, ‘The Ox’ came off the bench and produced a stunning left-footed strike to seal the victory.

While stating that Firmino is “the finest in the industry” in that position, Oxlade-Chamberlain quipped that the Brazilian may have to compete with him for playing time.

When asked about his goal at Turf Moor, the 27-year-old smiled and told Liverpool’s official website, “I think that’s more of a Bobby Firmino-esque goal!” Bobby, take care!

“Obviously, getting that one at the end of the season was fantastic. It’s wonderful to have that as a confidence booster and a reminder when it’s been a long.

“But certainly, the false nine role that Bobby plays, I think he’s the finest in the industry at it for us, and in offensive circumstances, he makes it so much easier for Mo and Sadio or Diogo by dropping deep and providing spaces in behind for them and then enticing people, and then defensively as well.

“However, the way that part is performed, it’s almost like a No.10, attacking-midfield role because you drop very deep, so I find it quite comfortable in that respect.

“I feel like I can sneak in behind and around the box from there, and you have opportunities to shoot and score.

“So I don’t mind playing that role – but, you know, my attention is still on the midfield situation. But if I need to fill in and accomplish that, I’m confident in my ability to do so.”

Following summer surgery to repair injured medial ligaments, Oxlade-Chamberlain only made 13 appearances in his last campaign.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho, on the other hand, have all been given lengthy recuperation after competing in the Euros and Copa America this summer.