Alex Murdaugh is said to have received a $4.3 million settlement in the death of his housekeeper.

According to a lawyer for the housekeeper’s family, Alex Murdaugh, a South Carolina lawyer charged with attempting to arrange his own death, reportedly secured a $4.3 million settlement in the death of his domestic in his home.

Gloria Satterfield, the Murdaugh family’s maid and nanny, died in February 2018 after stumbling over the household dog, according to a lawyer for her sons.

Murdaugh convinced Satterfield’s sons to retain Corey Fleming as their lawyer for a wrongful death payout with his insurance company during the funeral, according to the Associated Press. Fleming was a longstanding buddy, an old college roommate, and godfather to at least one of Murdaugh’s boys, which Murdaugh did not reveal.

According to the Associated Press, attorney Eric Bland stated there were two settlements in the lawsuit. One was for $505,000 and was negotiated by Murdaugh and Fleming, according to public court records, but Satterfield’s sons have not seen any of the money, Bland said. A second settlement, for $4.3 million, was reached with a different insurer and was never made public or disclosed to the sons.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a complaint filed this week, Murdaugh apparently sought to persuade a friend of his son to employ the same lawyer without identifying their acquaintance while authorities tried to figure out who was driving a boat in a tragic incident in 2019. Murdaugh’s son would face charges in the future.

In June, that son, Paul Murdaugh, and his mother, Maggie, were killed in an unsolved shooting at the family’s home. State police have launched a half-dozen investigations into the Murdaugh family since their deaths.

Alex Murdaugh is still in an out-of-state drug rehab program, which he entered shortly before being charged with insurance fraud and making a false police report on September 4 for attempting to arrange his own death so his surviving son could receive his $10 million life insurance policy. Murdaugh was merely grazed by a hitman’s bullet, according to authorities, allowing him to contact 911.

Murdaugh was the subject of two lawsuits this week that claimed he sought to manipulate the judicial system, one to prevent his housekeeper’s sons from collecting on her insurance policy and the other to keep him out of criminal trouble. This is a condensed version of the information.