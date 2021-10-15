Alex Murdaugh is aware that he will do time in prison, but claims that he had no involvement in the murders: Lawyer.

After saying that his client, Alex Murdaugh, has accepted that he will go to prison for stealing millions from his own law business and insurance settlements, the attorney representing him has become the center of a genuine crime controversy.

Murdaugh insists that he was not involved in the shooting murders of his wife and son, which he found during the summer. His housekeeper died unexpectedly after apparently tripping over the family’s dogs on his front steps, which he claims was a terrible accident.

“He has stated unequivocally that he will make every effort to remedy every wrong—financial and otherwise—that he may have committed. Look, he’s accepted the fact that he’ll be going to prison. He is aware of this. He’s a lawyer, after all “Dick Harpootlian, Murdaugh’s lawyer, remarked on Good Morning America on Friday.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Murdaugh’s former law company, which was formed a century ago by his great-grandfather, has accused him of stealing millions of dollars. The investigation is being conducted by the state police.

Murdaugh was charged on Thursday with stealing insurance money meant for his housekeeper’s boys, who died more than two years ago. Murdaugh allegedly pocketed more than $4 million in that case, according to the sons’ lawsuit.

Harpootlian’s purpose on Friday was to release medical documents that suggest Murdaugh was shot in the head on the side of a lonely highway on September 4 after attempting to arrange his own death so his surviving son could receive a $10 million insurance policy, according to his lawyer.

That account, like many others in the case, has resulted in debate and lengthy discussions online. Murdaugh had no bandage on his head or obvious wound in a court appearance 12 days after the shooting, as he was being prosecuted on insurance fraud and other counts.

On Thursday, the man accused of shooting Murdaugh went on TV and stated unequivocally that Murdaugh was not shot. Curtis “Eddie” Smith said a month ago that he wasn’t sure if Murdaugh was hit during the gunfight. Smith claims he had no idea Murdaugh wanted to be killed until he ran into him on the road and the gun went off as he tried to wrestle it away. This is a condensed version of the information.