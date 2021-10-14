Alex Murdaugh is accused of stealing a $4 million insurance payout from the children of a housekeeper.

According to the Associated Press, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh was accused on Thursday with taking more than $4 million in insurance benefits from the children of his former maid, who died in 2018.

Murdaugh was detained at a Florida drug treatment center, where his lawyers claimed he had been healing for the past six weeks after saying he was shot in the head on a road near his home.

Murdaugh was charged with two felony charges of falsely obtaining property.

Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s housekeeper for decades, died weeks after tripping over their dog, creating permanent injuries that led to her death, according to the Murdaugh family. According to the Associated Press, the Hampton County coroner stated her death was never reported and questioned why she was never called to review a supposedly accidental death.

Murdaugh allegedly informed Satterfield’s boys during her funeral that he would seek insurance payments for her death in order to care for them, according to a lawsuit filed by her sons. According to the lawsuit, Murdaugh was able to earn more than $4 million in insurance reimbursements but only told Satterfield’s children that he had received $500,000. They claimed that none of the smaller amounts were sent to them.

According to investigators, Murdaugh is being held in the Orange County jail in Florida awaiting extradition. If Murdaugh is charged with more felonies, his lawyers promised at a bond hearing last month that he will return to South Carolina without a struggle.

Murdaugh’s son and wife died in their Colleton County home in June, and their deaths are still unresolved. According to officials, Murdaugh went home from visiting his father in the hospital to find Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul, 22, shot to death.

Murdaugh is the subject of six investigations, including the killings and charges filed against him in September for attempting to arrange his own death so that his surviving son could collect on a $10 million life insurance policy.

A bullet grazed Murdaugh's head during the attempt, he said. The man accused of shooting Murdaugh stated the gun went off as he attempted to stop it.