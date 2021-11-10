Alex Murdaugh is a writer and a musician. Before denying bond for the second time, the judge declares that the defendant is mentally unstable and dangerous.

According to the Associated Press, a judge refused famed South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh bond in his ongoing insurance fraud trial on Tuesday, citing his financial resources and mental instability as factors.

When Circuit Judge Clifton Newman denied Murdaugh’s bond on October 19, he asked his lawyers to produce a report on his mental condition. According to the Associated Press, Newman had to deny the report a second time after analyzing it.

“The Court concludes that the Defendant is a threat both to himself and to his community,” Newman said, “after considering the arguments of counsel, the evaluation submitted, then pending charges and other investigations, and the apparent character and mental condition of the defendant.”

The fact that Murdaugh’s wife Maggie and son Paul were shot to death five months ago has heightened the attention surrounding him. According to the Associated Press, no suspects have been named in the killings.

The refusal of Murdaugh’s bond might entail months or years behind bars while he awaits his trial. Murdaugh is accused of stealing $3.4 million in insurance proceeds intended for the sons of Gloria Satterfield, Murdaugh’s maid who died in 2018 just weeks after falling at the Murdaugh residence.

Murdaugh is also facing a separate trial for allegedly attempting to stage his own death in order to receive a $10 million insurance payout for his surviving son.

Murdaugh is dissatisfied by the denial, according to defense attorney Dick Harpootlian, and his team is considering legal options.

Murdaugh’s lawyers did not respond to the bond denial right away. They had requested that the judge release Murdaugh on his own recognizance, as another judge had done in September while he was awaiting his second trial. Prosecutors had requested a $200,000 bond as well as GPS tracking.

Murdaugh faces up to ten years in jail if convicted in the Gloria Satterfield case. According to a complaint filed by Satterfield’s sons, Murdaugh assured them he would assist them collect settlements for her death, recommended they contact an attorney who was a family friend without alerting them about the link.

According to authorities, Murdaugh negotiated more than $4 million in payments and then had the funds wired to a bogus bank account, minus fees and attorney costs.

According to Satterfield’s family’s attorneys. This is a condensed version of the information.