Alex Murdaugh, a lawyer, will surrender to police on Thursday in connection with an alleged life insurance scheme.

According to his counsel, the South Carolina lawyer who was shot in the head three months after his wife and kid were killed would surrender to police on Thursday.

According to court filings, Alex Murdaugh, 53, allegedly revealed to investigators that he collaborated with a former customer in a suicidal fraud scheme to kill him so his surviving son could collect $10 million in life insurance.

Murdaugh was shot in the head three months after discovering his wife and son murdered outside their home, yet he lived.

Jim Griffin, Mudaugh’s lawyer, told CNN’s Martin Savidge that his client was aware of an arrest warrant for conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, but that his client expected to voluntarily surrender to the Hampton County jail by 2 p.m. on Thursday. Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, told WHNS-TV Cody Alcorn that his client is accused with making a false police statement.

For allegedly shooting Murdaugh, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Curtis Edward Smith, 61, with assisted suicide, high and severe assault and battery, pointing and displaying a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.

According to court filings, Murdaugh previously defended Smith in a separate case.

Harpootlian stated on NBC’s Today show on Wednesday that his client was sad and suicidal at the time of the scam because of the recent losses of his wife, son, and elderly father.

Murdaugh’s defense team said in a statement that their client “is not without guilt,” but that his “life has been wrecked by an opiate addiction.”

“Many people have been fueling his drug addiction over the last 20 years,” the attorneys added. “During that time, these people took advantage of his addiction and his willingness to pay a lot of money for narcotics. One of those people took advantage of Alex’s mental instability and agreed to murder him by shooting him in the head.”

According to CNN, in addition to the criminal charges linked to the shooting, SLED started a criminal investigation into Murdaugh’s maid Gloria Satterfield’s death in February 2018 and how her estate was handled.

Attorney Eric Bland is on the case. This is a condensed version of the information.