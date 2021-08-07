Alex Leslie has been assisting children in Merseyside for 60 years and plans to continue until he turns 100!

This summer, Walton ABC coach Alex Leslie turned 80 years old.

Seventy-two years of that time were spent boxing, coaching, timekeeping, judging, or officiating.

And the 80-year-old dynamo has no plans to slow down any time soon.

“To achieve what I want in boxing, I need to get to 100,” he claimed. “It’s just my life,” she says.

Alex Leslie is one of those unsung heroes in the community who gives so much back.

He never misses a session at Walton ABC, where he instills a sense of purpose and focus in local youth while also assisting them in the development of their skill.

He also participates with Provision, a company that provides help for senior school students who are unable to attend class and coaches them in the sport of boxing.

He is the Chairman of the Merseyside & Cheshire amateur boxing division, and he was (and will be, post-pandemic) out every night of the week refereeing amateur bouts across the region as a referee and official.

He has most likely refereed every professional fighter who has come out of the city in the last 40 years in this capacity.

He claims, “I guess I’ve refereed every fighter in Liverpool at some point.” All of the Smith boys, including Tony Bellew and Jazza Dickens. I was the referee for Paul, and now I’m the referee for Paul’s son. Every one of them has a wonderful relationship with me.

“All of my sons boxed – Tony, Terry, and another Tony, who was officially called Alexander but we call him Tony – and I actually refereed all of them! However, I was always in the middle. There will be no favoritism. I enjoy it, and I believe I am the most trustworthy official in the industry.

“Boxing is like a family to me. I run into some of my boxers all the time when I’m out and about in town, and it gives me a terrific feeling.

“From where do I get my energy? I believe it is innate in me. I was a football player until I was 75 years old. Five-a-side football is fun, but I prefer boxing.”

For more than half a century, Alex has inspired, educated, and motivated a series of young boxers, but boxing has also aided him.

He says he lost his wife, Ann, four or five years ago. “The summary has come to an end.”