Alex Jones will pay damages for defaming Sandy Hook victims by calling the shooting a “giant hoax.”

A judge determined Monday that Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones was guilty of defaming the victims of the 2013 Sandy Hook shooting by suggesting the shooting was a fabrication.

A New York Times reporter, Elizabeth Williamson, tweeted Monday morning that he had been found guilty in all four cases. Following that, trials will be undertaken to decide how much Jones will compensate the victims’ families in damages.

BREAKING: Alex Jones was found guilty by default today in the Connecticut Sandy Hook defamation case brought by the families of eight victims. 1/— New York Times reporter Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) 15 November 2021 Following the massacre, which claimed the lives of 26 children and six staff members,