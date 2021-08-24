Alex Jones of The One Show gives birth to a baby girl and shares the first ‘amazing’ pictures.

Alex Jones has announced the birth of her first child, a daughter.

The BBC presenter stated that she was admitted to hospital early Saturday morning to be monitored.

The 44-year-old already has two kids, Ted and Kit, and she announced the birth of her third child on Instagram, where she revealed the first photographs of her ‘beautiful’ new-born.

“We have some news……,” she added.

On Saturday, August 21st, our lovely daughter entered the world safely. Ted and Kit, in particular, are enamored with her since she is petite yet exquisitely made.

“Watching them interact with their brand new little sister is incredible, and we can’t believe how fortunate we are to have all three of them and to have a family of five. It’s still not real!!!”

Instagram

Alex has been on maternity leave from The One Show since August after announcing she was expecting a child in March 2021.

The mother of three expressed gratitude to the hospital staff who assisted in the delivery of her kid and revealed that she and her husband, Charlie Thomson, are still deciding on a name.

“Thank you again to everyone at Queen Charlotte Hospital, especially amazing midwife Audrey, for all your support,” she said. The name will be sent to you as soon as possible xx”

Alex’s celebrity friends and following have reacted positively to the happy news.

“Congratulations to you both great news,” Jermaine Jenas, co-host of The One Show, added.

“Congratulations to you all,” said presenter Angellica Bell. You are an incredible woman!”

Charlotte Hawkins, host of Good Morning Britain, exclaimed, “Wonderful news, enormous congrats!!” Many thanks.”