Alex Jones of The One Show announces the name of his baby daughter live on air.

The name of Alex Jones’s daughter has been announced, much to the joy of viewers of The One Show.

Alex, 44, revealed to viewers of The One Show that her daughter’s name is Annie.

Alex gave birth to Annie in August, making her Alex’s third child.

The One Show host, who appeared on Wednesday’s show via video conference, is married to insurance broker Charlie Thomson and has two children, Teddy and Kit.

As she disclosed Annie’s identity, Alex was showered with accolades from the audience.

“Annie, what a lovely name!” wrote one.

“I’d want to congratulate Alex Jones on her new baby Annie,” remarked a second.

“Aww what a lovely name @MissAlexjones has selected for her baby girl, Annie is a lovely name,” added a third.

“Annie is a lovely name,” observed a fourth. Greetings to her and wishing her a long, happy, and healthy life.”

Alex previously stated that she and her husband do not intend to have any more children because of environmental concerns.

However, she told on The One Show in March that they had received “some extremely surprising news” about lockdown and that they were expecting a baby girl.

Alex and Charlie married in a ceremony that had both English and Welsh elements at Cardiff Castle in 2015.

Jones gave birth to her first kid, Teddy, when she was 39 years old in 2017, and then gave birth to a boy named Kit in May 2019.