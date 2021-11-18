Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist, referred to Trump as “pigheaded” for his role in the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Infowars presenter and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former President Donald Trump was “pigheaded” for accelerating the development of lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines during his term.

During a Tuesday discussion on the Timcast podcast, sponsored by pro-Trump analyst Tim Pool, Jones railed against Trump’s participation in creating the vaccines. Before slamming Trump for his role in Operation Warp Speed, a Trump government project aimed at producing and certifying vaccinations swiftly, Jones maintained that he does not “believe Trump is a horrible guy.”

“I didn’t get any money because I backed Trump, even though I didn’t think he was ideal,” Jones explained. “I thought he was more populist, and therefore better than what we were being offered—with Hillary Clinton, who I know is bad. But now I almost view Trump as detrimental because he becomes the Democratic opposition, but he has his own problems.” “I don’t think Trump is a horrible guy,” he said, “but I want to be clear: at the end of the day, he supported Warp Speed.” “He agreed to the experimental shot. He’s also stubborn and won’t acknowledge he was wrong. So I’m not going to blame Biden, Pfizer, and Fauci for this and then give Trump a pass.” Jones went on to say that he often attends pro-Trump gatherings and that followers of the previous president are “so furious” with him because he is “still going along with the vaccine.” Trump has frequently spoken out in favor of vaccines, bragging about his role in their invention, drawing varied reactions from his fans.

Despite Operation Warp Speed right before and immediately after his 2020 setback to Vice President Joe Biden, Trump regretted that the vaccines were not approved swiftly enough to help his election chances. In an address to his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in April, he suggested that the vaccines be dubbed the “Trumpcine.”

During many media appearances in August, the former president also spoke out in favor of the immunizations. Trump’s followers booed him after he made pro-vaccine remarks at a rally in Alabama the same month. Trump stated that he was. This is a condensed version of the information.