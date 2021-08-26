Alex Iwobi makes three significant alterations to Everton in order to repay Rafa Benitez’s faith.

Alex Iwobi has been one of Everton’s bright spots so far this season, earning accolades for his early-season performances.

Given that his Everton career has failed to take off since coming for £34 million from Arsenal in the summer of 2019, he enters this season under criticism. In the two seasons thereafter, he has unable to firmly establish himself in an Everton starting 11 role or position.

Neither Carlo Ancelotti nor Marco Silva before him appeared fully satisfied or confident in the Nigerian star, but Rafael Benitez, who has used him in all three of Everton’s competitive matches so far this season, has done just the opposite.

And he’s rewarded the Everton manager with a goal and an assist in that time, a solid return in terms of goal contributions, though there could have been more, if he’d finished better in moments like Dominic Calvert-one-vs-one Lewin’s chance away at Leeds, which came about thanks to an exquisite through ball from the attacker.

Iwobi’s ability to generate chances has been an ever-present constant in his game, despite the fact that he has often pretended to deceive on the surface.

When it came to shot-creating actions per 90, he finished third among Everton’s players last season.

FBref defines a shot-creating activity as one of two attacking activities that directly leads to a shot on goal, such as dribbling, passing, or winning a foul.

The only players who outperformed Iwobi in this category last season were important set-piece takers for Everton. As a result, when we narrow down the above to shot-creating actions per 90 via exclusively open play passes, the 25-year-old comes out on top.

Despite the foregoing, it’s difficult to overlook the fact that the same didn’t translate into goals and assists last season, with only one of each in the Premier League.

Furthermore, underlying statistics only tell part of the picture, and those who have followed the attacker in recent seasons have seen him struggle in areas that aren’t usually reflected by stats, such as being indecisive with the ball, taking too many touches, or misplacing important final third passes.

