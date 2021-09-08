Alex Iwobi declares Rafa Benitez’s Everton training claim and development pledge.

Rafa Benitez’s tough training sessions have been attributed by Alex Iwobi as the foundation of his outstanding start to the season for Everton.

Iwobi progressed through the Arsenal levels, collecting 15 goals in 148 games before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2019.

But, since his arrival at Goodison Park, Iwobi has battled to establish himself in his team’s starting lineup, with questions lingering regarding his optimum position.

Iwobi has frequently filled in for the Blues in the forward line, offensive midfield, and even as a wing-back.

However, under new manager Rafael Benitez, the Nigerian international has made a good start to the season, scoring a goal and assisting on two occasions in two starts and two substitute appearances for the Blues.

And, when asked about his strong start to the season, Iwobi credited his new boss’s managerial abilities.

“The manager is constantly chatting to me and attempting to assist me. It’s been quite beneficial to me thus far this season,” he told evertontv.

“Of course, it’s not just myself, but the entire team,” he says. My self-assurance is also important. I’m pressing a little higher up the field and participating in attacks.

“All I have to do now is add more goals and assists to meet the manager’s expectations. The manager doesn’t let us sleep, and he’s on top of us all the time. This is exactly what we require.

“Everyone seemed to be playing with a lot of confidence. [To continue producing positive results], there is a great deal of motivation.] We’ve had a great start, but we need to keep going till the conclusion. It’s not a sprint; it’s a marathon.”

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend were brought in during the summer transfer window to provide the Blues’ offense some much-needed speed.

“It’s a healthy competition, and we [the strikers]always tell each other, ‘We have to try to better our numbers and get involved with goals,’” Iwobi said of his team’s newcomers.

“It’s about improving my play in the last third for me,” says the player.

