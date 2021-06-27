Alex Dombrandt is eager to learn more. Harlequins’ success comes after their Premiership victory.

Harlequins’ Gallagher Premiership champions, according to Alex Dombrandt, will not be resting on their laurels.

Quins’ amazing title success came just five months after Paul Gustard, the club’s former head of rugby, left the club.

Quins won 13 of their next 18 Premiership games after a free-scoring turnaround, ending in an amazing 40-38 triumph over Exeter at Twickenham.

During the league’s knockout phase, Dombrandt and his teammates racked up 83 points and 13 tries, throwing Premiership giants Bristol and Exeter off track.

It brought an end to a nine-year wait to be crowned English rugby kings, condemned Exeter to their fourth Premiership final defeat in six seasons, and brilliantly featured young players such as number eight Dombrandt, fly-half Marcus Smith, and two-try wing Louis Lynagh.

After an epic match in which the lead changed hands five times, the game offered a domestic season climax like no other, setting a new aggregate points record for a Premiership final.

Quins may look back on creating probably the greatest tale in Premiership history, as they joined multiple champions Saracens, Leicester, Wasps, and Exeter.

“We will savour this, we will review it in the off-season, and we will come back with a plan to go back to back,” added Dombrandt, who seems certain to follow up his Premiership success by making his England debut against the United States next Sunday.

“Our team’s confidence is sky-high. Maybe a lot of people on the outside didn’t believe in us and didn’t give us a chance, but I believe that this group was galvanized by it.

“We have a lot of strong personalities and fantastic leaders, and we knew that if we put in a good effort, we could win it.

“I believe Harlequins have the DNA to attack — we enjoy playing with the ball in our hands.

“Look, I’m not sure what wins championships, but whoever gets more points than the other team wins games, and we’re confident that we can outscore anyone.”

