Alex Boston, 43, from Wirral, is missing and police are seeking for him.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing Wirral man Alex Boston is asked to contact Merseyside Police.

The 43-year-old Caucasian guy was last seen boarding the 432 bus at Cherry Tree Shopping Centre in Wallasey at around 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, July 28), however he may have traveled to the Liverpool region.

He stands 5 feet 9 inches tall, has a slender body, receding hair, beard, and missing front teeth.

Boston was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, grey jogging shorts, and black sneakers. He also had a Home and Bargain bag with him for the rest of his life and had ties to the Huyton, Bootle, and Southport districts.

“We are increasingly concerned about Alex’s whereabouts,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson stated in a statement. If you spot him, please report him to us using our online form.”

Information can also be shared by sending a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or contacting 101 or Missing Persons on 116 000.