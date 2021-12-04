Alex Bain’s climb to fame and life as a father on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Alex Bain, who has been on Coronation Street since he was seven years old, has spent thirteen years on the show.

In 2008, the actor, who just turned 20, made his first appearance on the cobbles as Simon Barlow.

According to the Mirror, Alex replaced former child actors and twins Jake and Oscar Hartley, who previously shared the role.

On November 25, Alex commented on his Instagram story: “I can’t believe I’m already twenty! What happened to the time?” Simon Barlow is the son of Peter Barlow and Lucy Richards, and Leanne Battersby later adopted him.

Alex has received numerous honors for his depiction of Simon, the first of which he received when he was only eight years old.

Alex rose to prominence after appearing in a Rice Krispies commercial, followed by a role in the BBC drama Sunshine alongside Steve Coogan.

When he was 17, the actor became a parent, and he told Inside Soap that he “loves fatherhood.”

In 2018, he gave birth to Lydia-Rose with his ex-girlfriend Levi Selby, who was 16 at the time.

His daughter was born shortly after he finished his GCSE exams.

Alex admitted that it was difficult for him to adjust when the coronavirus arrived and Corrie was forced to cease production, but that spending time with his daughter helped.

Alex and his childhood sweetheart divorced in 2019, just months after they became parents, and he has since found love with current girlfriend Mollie Lockwood.

On his Instagram account, the Corrie star has a slew of lovey-dovey photos of the couple.

“Aww I miss you my squish you’re my life,” Mollie commented on one of the posts.

They were dubbed “couple goals” and a “cute duo” by Instagram users.

Simon has appeared in several major plot lines on the ITV soap opera, including an encounter with the wicked Jacob Hay.

As they both worked together, the two became friends, or so Simon thought, but things quickly took a terrible turn.

Jacob fled the cobbles in March, but he has now returned, much to Simon’s dismay.