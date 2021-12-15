Alex Bain of Coronation Street has been snubbed by a co-star after sharing a rare photo.

Alex Bain of Coronation Street published a photo on Instagram for the first time, and one of his co-stars was quick to taunt him.

For the past thirteen years, Alex has been playing Simon Barlow on the cobblestones.

Alex, a 20-year-old Lancashire native, doesn’t post on social media very often, but he just shared a snapshot with his numerous fans.

He captioned the shot as follows: “It’s not often that I upload a photo of myself, so take advantage… [cry-laughing emoji] Also, do you want to see more of this awful mug?” Jack James Ryan, who plays gang member Jacob Hay in Corrie, was quick to respond.

“Get that ugly mug off my timeline,” Jack remarked. “Sozzles, I shall snap it out of existence with instant effect [cry-laughing emojis],” Alex said.

Mollie Lockwood, Alex’s girlfriend, also left a remark on the post, declaring her love for him.

“I always enjoy seeing your face,” she remarked.

a besotted “Not as much as I like seeing your lovely face,” Alex said. In 2019, Alex divorced his childhood sweetheart Levi Selby, with whom he has a daughter, and has since found love with Mollie.

On his Instagram account, the Corrie star has a slew of lovey-dovey photos of the couple.

“Aww I miss you my squish you’re my life,” Mollie commented on one of the posts.

They were dubbed “couple goals” and a “cute duo” by fans.