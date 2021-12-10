Alessandro Del Piero is forthright in his criticism of Liverpool’s Champions League draw.

Alessandro Del Piero, the Italian World Cup winner, has expressed his hope for Inter Milan to avoid Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 draw on Monday.

Juventus joined Inter in the competition’s last 16 as the Azzurri won their group ahead of European Champions Chelsea.

The Italian champions finished second in their group, behind Real Madrid, but Del Piero believes they lack the strength to face Liverpool.

When asked who he hoped Inter would draw, the man who has over 500 appearances for Juventus joked that he hoped for Liverpool because they are the’strongest team.’

“I’d prefer Liverpool, because they’re the strongest!” Del Piero quipped on Sky Sports.

“I hope not, because Liverpool will be unplayable in February as well.” They are extremely powerful and have no flaws.” After winning six Serie A titles, the Champions League, and the World Cup, Del Piero is considered an Italian football great.

Since 2010, when Inter won the Champions League, no Italian team has won the competition, with Juventus losing in two finals since then.

Inter or Juventus are unlikely to win this year’s competition, but avoiding opponents like Liverpool in the round of 16 will only help their chances.

The Reds have looked formidable on all fronts this season, sitting one point off the Premier League lead and becoming the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group games.

Liverpool knows what it takes to win the Champions League, and they’ll be aiming for a seventh title in May.