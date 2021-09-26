Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, defends deporting Haitians and calls the immigration system “broken.”

Alejandro Mayorkas justified the deportation of Haitian migrants on Sunday, calling the US immigration system “broken.”

In an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly claimed the decision to evict some Haitians from Texas this week was “not a mistake” and was taken in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“That is a public health imperative in action. We’re dealing with a pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has Title 42 jurisdiction, which we use to protect migrants, local communities, our workers, and the general public in the United States. The pandemic is far from over. Mayorkas explained that Title 42 is a public health policy, not an immigration one.

His remarks came after the Department of Homeland Security announced on Friday that 2,000 Haitian migrants were deported immediately after more than 14,000 crossed the Rio Grande into Del Rio, Texas, in the previous week. According to the Associated Press, the department noted that deportation flights will continue “on a daily basis” since individuals can be deported without the possibility for asylum under pandemic authorities.

In the last week, the US has permitted approximately 12,400 migrants to temporarily stay in the nation while they pursue their claims before an immigration judge. According to Mayorkas, approximately 8,000 migrants have willingly departed the United States for Mexico in the last week.

The wave of migrants follows Haiti’s devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake this summer, which was exacerbated by the assassination of its prime minister and a shattered economy. The DHS was forced to immediately scale up deportation activities in Texas as a result of the sudden influx of migrants in only one week, prompting outrage from some prominent Democratic politicians.

Representative Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, for example, has spoken out against the deportation of vulnerable migrants. Border patrol agents on horseback seemed to lash out at migrants in controversial video footage, prompting criticism of officials at the southern border.

Mayorkas stated on Sunday that the United States is operating within a “totally dysfunctional” immigration system.

He added, “I’m focused on the mission, Chuck, and the challenges we have, as well as our capacity to meet those obstacles.” This is a condensed version of the information.