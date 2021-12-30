Alec Hanson’s Rise to the Top of the Mortgage Industry

Alec Hanson, an entrepreneur, podcast host, and author, has been a key influence in the mortgage market since he first entered the field many years ago. He began his profession in 2004 and has never looked back, continuously making nine figures and consistently ranking among Scotsman’s Top 200 Originators. As a senior vice president of loanDepot, a California-based mortgage firm, Alec shares his knowledge.

Alex has received the Housing Wire Rising Star award twice for his work in the mortgage business, the first in 2017 and the second in 2019. He was selected business person rookie of the year by news magazine Scotsman’s during his first year in the industry, in 2004. Alec produces his own podcast, Modern Lending Podcast, which tackles anything related to the sector, as a tribute to his trustworthiness.

Alec spends the majority of his time as a coach, leader, and SVP at loanDepot, where he authored the Modern Lending Playbook. This New Lending Playbook is a resource that includes techniques and tactics to assist traditional mortgage professionals in learning about modern digital parts of the industry. Because loanDepot has become more tech-driven in recent years, the company expects all of its employees to be IT-savvy.

Without including banks, loanDepot is the second-largest direct-to-consumer lending company in the United States. In 2009, the company was established with the purpose of assisting thousands of people with their financial requirements. The company continues to evolve, particularly in its use of technology, with Alec as the SVP. Alec is passionate about assisting others, and loanDepot is assisting him in pursuing this goal.

Alec has personally funded over one billion dollars in mortgage loans in prior years, assisting thousands of people. Later in his career, he would move from direct origination to leadership and coaching, a decision that would completely transform his life. Alec now has responsibility for nine states and eight billion dollars in production, as well as over 50 local branches.

Alec considers his father to be the most influential person in his life, particularly when it comes to his professional job. His father, too, worked in the mortgage market for more than four decades and dominated it. Alec often seeks counsel and inspiration from his father, who was an exceptional leader in his youth. He dedicates his achievement to his father, who has been there for him since the beginning.