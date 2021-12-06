Alec Baldwin’s Twitter account has vanished just days after his interview for ‘Rust.’

Alec Baldwin appeared to have deactivated one of his two verified Twitter accounts just days after his exclusive interview with ABC News about the Rust shooting.

The handle @AlecBaldwin is no longer listed on the social networking platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter. When you try to access the account, you’ll get a page that reads “this account does not exist.” Baldwin does have a second Twitter account, but it looks to be inactive—the profile hasn’t been updated with a new tweet in over a year.

Hilaria Baldwin, Baldwin’s wife, has also deleted her Twitter account. Both of their Instagram accounts appear to be online right now.

According to Deadline, the actor has already deactivated the @AlecBaldwin account “many times.” Baldwin recently deserted Twitter in the wake of backlash directed at his wife over her ancestry.

Baldwin’s Twitter account has vanished just three days after giving an hour-long candid interview to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos. The discussion focused on the unfortunate death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Baldwin’s film Rust.

On the set of the film, Baldwin was preparing for an upcoming scene when a pretend gun he was handling misfired. A projectile fired from the revolver, killing Hutchins and injuring the film’s director, Joel Souza, while the gun was apparently empty.

Baldwin asserted that he was notified by the first assistant director that the pistol was “cold,” or empty, and that many chains of safety rules had been broken.

During the interview, Baldwin also indicated that he had never pressed the trigger on the handgun and that he assumed it was empty. He told Stephanopoulos that when the gun discharged, he was cocking back the hammer.

“Then I let off of the gun’s hammer, and the gun goes off,” Baldwin explained. “I didn’t pull the trigger, the trigger wasn’t pushed.” “So you’ve never fired a shot?” Stephanopoulos stated it again.

“No, no, I would never, ever raise a gun at someone and squeeze the trigger,” Baldwin replied. “That’s how I was taught: you don’t point a gun at someone and pull the trigger.” Baldwin stated that he had nothing to do with it. This is a condensed version of the information.