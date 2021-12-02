Alec Baldwin’s lawyer claims that the ‘Rust’ assistant director ‘did not pull the trigger.’

Alec Baldwin’s recent claim that he did not pull the trigger on a prop pistol that shot and killed a cinematographer has been backed up by the assistant director for the film Rust, who handed the actor a prop gun that fired and killed a cameraman.

During a Thursday appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America, Lisa Torraco, the attorney for assistant director David Halls, addressed on behalf of her client. Torraco told reporter Kaylee Hartung, “Dave has informed me since the first day I met him that Alec did not pull the trigger.”

Halls informed Torraco that the actor’s finger wasn’t even on the trigger at the time of the incident. “Baldwin had his finger outside the trigger guard, parallel to the barrel, and he [Halls] informed me from day one that he thought it was a misfire,” she added. ABC aired a preview of a George Stephanopoulos interview with Baldwin on Wednesday, which will show as a prime-time special on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Baldwin claims in the video that he did not pull the trigger on the gun during the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured the film’s director, Joel Souza.

“There was no pull of the trigger. I didn’t press the button. Never, ever would I point a gun at someone and squeeze the trigger “In his first interview since the event, Baldwin told Stephanopoulos.

Baldwin also stated that he had “no idea” how a live bullet ended up on the New Mexico film set and in the prop gun. “Someone loaded a live round into a firearm. A bullet that wasn’t meant to be on the premises in the first place, “During the interview, Baldwin adds.

During her segment on Thursday’s Good Morning America, Hartung spoke with Seth Kenney. Kenney is the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop LLC, which provided the set of Rust with prop guns and ammo.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department issued a search warrant on Tuesday. Thell Reed, the father of Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and a fellow armorer, claimed in the warrant that he suspected Keneny’s company of bringing the live ammo to the Rust set.

Kenney denied that the live bullets on theset were from his company and claimed that the FBI was trying to learn more about the seized ammo. He stated that this is “not a possibility.” This is a condensed version of the information.