Alec Baldwin is contacted by a prop gun specialist. Props Dept. Says It’s ‘Very Safe,’ and It’s Probably to Blame.

Alec Baldwin was “shocked” to find he was involved in the terrible movie set accident that killed one person and injured another, according to a prop gun specialist who has previously worked with the actor.

“When I worked with Mr. Baldwin, he was very professional and safe. I couldn’t believe it was him… ‘How can this be?’ I wondered “During a BBC interview, expert armorer Mike Tristano said.

According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, Baldwin allegedly shot a pretend gun on the New Mexico set of the Western picture Rust on Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the film’s writer/director Joel Souza.

Movie producers pay armorers like Tristano to prevent such fatal occurrences. Armorers are experts in on-set firearm safety coordination, and they’re virtually always present when scenes involving guns are filmed. Tristano is a state and nationally licensed firearms specialist as well as one of the most well-known armorers in the industry, having worked on over 500 films and television shows.

Tristano told BBC host Rachel Burden that he believes someone other than Baldwin is to blame for the altercation on Thursday.

“I’m sure there are circumstances here that we don’t know about yet,” Tristano said. “But whoever the armorer or person handling the guns was who handed that gun to Mr. Baldwin, it’s his or her responsibility to check that gun, make sure the rounds are the proper blank rounds, and set up the shot to make sure whoever is firing is safe.”

He went on to say, “That’s their obligation, not Mr. Baldwin’s; he’s an actor.”

Many people have remembered actor Brandon Lee, son of martial arts hero Bruce Lee, who was killed on the set of The Crow in 1993, in the aftermath of Thursday’s horrible tragedy. Lee was killed inadvertently by a prop gun that was thought to be loaded with blanks.

Tristano highlighted Lee’s death in a 2017 interview with Cracked. He said that there was a “highly skilled armorer on the set” of The Crow, but that he was “not called in that day because they didn’t want to pay him that day.” With the information that is now accessible about what took place on set. This is a condensed version of the information.