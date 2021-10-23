Alec Baldwin is being trolled by Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. about the Prop Gun Tragedy.

Following the fatal shooting on the set of the film Rust, right-wing speakers have rushed to Twitter to mock Alec Baldwin.

The actor was convinced of the safety of the pretend gun he fired, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, according to court filings.

According to prosecution records, assistant director Dave Halls had no idea the prop had live ammunition in it when he provided it to Baldwin before the fatal incident near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“No words to explain my shock and anguish on the horrific tragedy that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and much loved colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin has been a focus of Republican ire, in part because of his Saturday Night Live parody of former President Donald Trump (SNL).

He has also been a vocal critic of the National Rifle Association, and some have seized Thursday’s tragedy to settle old scores with Baldwin without addressing the victim.

Lauren Boebert, a famous gun rights activist and Republican Colorado representative, provided a screengrab of Baldwin’s tweet from 2014.

It stated: “I’m going to produce t-shirts that say “my hands are up” in brilliant yellow banana yellow. Please don’t fire a shot at me.’ Who’s up for one?” Boebert retweeted the tweet and added the following message: “Are these still available, @AlecBaldwin? I’m looking for a film producer…” Boebert, whose Twitter avatar depicts her clutching a gun, doubled down on her criticism after it created a conversation in which many people chastised her for trivializing a death.

[email protected] Is this product still available? I’m looking for a film producer… pic.twitter.com/AeE5VHLhqN October 22, 2021 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) I’m hoping reporters are looking through the shooter’s social media activities.

Every aspect of this tragedy must be looked into.

We must thoroughly investigate his mental health, lack of safety training, and past with women in order to prevent this senseless homicide. https://t.co/DDmqFsRhYN October 22, 2021 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) I believe that our words and thoughts summon energy, which is why I try to quantify my own.

That can’t be said about Hollywood’s attitude of conservatives and its contempt for individuals. This is a condensed version of the information.