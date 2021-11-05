Alec Baldwin is accused by Trump of shooting ‘Rust’ cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on purpose.

Alec Baldwin, according to former President Donald Trump, may have shot cinematographer Halyana Hutchins on the Rust movie set last month on purpose.

“In my opinion, he had something to do with it,” Trump said on Christ Stigall’s radio show on Thursday. “How do you take a gun, whether it’s loaded or not loaded, how do you take a gun, point it at somebody who isn’t even in the movie, and just point it at this person and pull the trigger, and now she’s dead?”

Baldwin was on the set of his next western picture Rust, which was being shot near Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he was handed a pretend gun, which allegedly discharged and killed Hutchins while injuring writer-director Joel Souza, according to authorities.

Trump chastised Baldwin for how he handled the gun on set, implying that the actor may have loaded it.

“Even if it was loaded, and that’s a strange thing,” he added, “maybe he loaded it.” “‘Here, Alec, here’s your gun,’ ‘Oh, good,’ take it up, point it at someone, squeeze the trigger, and, ‘Oh, man, a bullet came out,’ she’s dead. So there’s a problem with him; he’s a sick person.” Later in the broadcast, Trump went off on Baldwin, whom he claims he doesn’t know personally, and his behavior toward reporters, implying that “something is wrong” with him.

“I’ve been watching him for a long time. He engages in fistfights with journalists. He’s a volatile individual in all he undertakes. He’s a lunatic, “Trump stated his opinion.

If he had been in Baldwin’s shoes and had been given a pretend gun on set, the former president said he would have handled the matter differently.

“You know, if they handed me a gun, I’d never point it at someone and shoot them. I don’t care if the gun is checked. You’re not going to point a pistol at someone if they hand it to you “he stated

“This was a cinematographer, so it’s not even like an actress who’s on set with you,” Trump continued. “That means he grabbed the gun and pointed it at a cinematographer, fired the trigger, and she was dead.”

