Alec Baldwin has been accused of hiring a “insufficient” number of crew members for the ‘Rust’ set in order to save money.

The film’s chief electrician filed a complaint in Los Angeles on Tuesday, accusing a number of people engaged in the production of negligence. Alec Baldwin, the film’s actor and producer, as well as armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director Dave Halls, are among those mentioned in the complaint.

Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer, was tragically shot on October 21 after Baldwin fired a prop gun that contained a live ammunition. The incident is still being investigated.

In his complaint, plaintiff Serge Svetnoy claims the defendants “breached their duty” by failing to provide “due care and diligence for the safety of the Rust cast and crew.”

The defendants were also accused of attempting to “save money by hiring an insufficient number of crew members to securely handle the props and firearms,” according to the lawsuit.

According to Svetnoy’s complaint, “this incident was caused by the negligent acts and omissions of Defendants, and each of them, as well as their agents, principals, and employers.” “Simply put, there was no reason to put a live bullet in there. The existence of a bullet in a revolver posed a lethal threat to everyone in its area on the Rust set, and the presence of a bullet in a revolver posed a serious hazard to everyone in its vicinity.” Before the deadly shooting, Halls, Rust’s assistant director, admitted to authorities that he did not properly check the fake gun before designating it a “cold” gun and gave it to Baldwin. Meanwhile, according to an affidavit, Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of verifying the safety of firearms on set, informed a detective that she had tested dummy rounds to ensure they were not “hot.”

According to his complaint, Svetnoy was not only on set during the incident, but also narrowly avoided being hit by the bullet himself. The events of the day “will haunt Plaintiff forever,” according to the complaint. Along with charging Baldwin of incompetence in his job as a producer, Svetnoy also claimed that the actor had the responsibility to double-check the firearm for live ammunition. According to the lawsuit, the scene they were practicing at the time the cartridge was fired did not need Baldwin to pull the gun’s trigger. He was only supposed to point the rifle in the general direction of. This is a condensed version of the information.