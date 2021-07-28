Aldi’s £7.99 dress is the same as Holly Willoughby’s and Kate Middleton’s summer outfits.

Customers can have Kate Middleton and Holly Willoughby’s dress style for a fraction of the price with Aldi’s new £7.99 polka dot maxi dress.

At a low cost, you can have regal style. Please accept my request.

Given that the Duchess of Cornwall’s sophisticated style is adored by the nation and her dresses are always picked up shortly when she wears them, this Aldi release was inspired by her.

Kate, for example, was photographed on BBC Breakfast in July 2020 wearing a fashionable polka dot frock to promote the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative.

Emilia Wickstead designed the dress she wore, which retailed for £1,565.

Although that particular version is already sold out, Aldi has it covered because the price tag is out of reach for many.

The polka-dot pattern is a favorite of This Morning host Holly Willoughby, as well as Kate Middleton.

Holly wore a similar dress from Reformation for her This Morning presenting responsibilities, which cost £285.

This new Aldi offering is light and airy, making it suitable for summer evenings and even formal occasions, and it’s quickly becoming one of the store’s most popular goods.

It costs £7.99, which is a fraction of the cost of Kate and Holly’s gowns.

These fashionable must-haves are available for pre-order now and will be in stores on August 1; be sure to get your hands on them while they’re still on sale.

You can place an order for one right now.

Floral prints in rose, blue, and grey are also available for fashionistas who prefer something a little more colorful. It’s possible that you’ll want one of both designs!