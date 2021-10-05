Aldi’s £50 classic stand mixer is now available online in a lovely new color.

Aldi has the perfect item for individuals who are watching British Bake Off at home and insisting that they can do a better job at home.

The classic Ambiano Classic Stand Mixer is back by popular demand, and it can transform your kitchen into a bakery whenever you need it.

This mixer, which comes with a 5L mixing bowl, is ideal for home baking and won’t take up too much space in your kitchen.

It includes dishwasher-safe accessories for those times when you’re too fatigued to wash by hand.

A flat beater, non-stick whisk, non-stick coated dough hook, and splash guard are among the provided accessories.

It has an 800W power output and is great for mixing, kneading, and stirring. Given how time-consuming kneading can be, it’s not a task to be overlooked.

The rotary switch has eight speed settings to accommodate various baking jobs, and the pulse control is appropriate for particular recipes.

With a three-year warranty, you’ll be covered for a long time.

It comes in a variety of colors, including grey and pink, which will be sold in stores starting October 10.

Although the pink colour appears to be sold out online, it will be available in stores later this week.

If the color isn’t important to you, you can pre-order the grey shade right now.

Have you tried any of the Bake Off’s recipes? Please let us know in the comments section.