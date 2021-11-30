Aldi, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and other retailers have updated their face mask guidelines.

Following the implementation of new limitations, supermarkets across the country have revised their coronavirus policies.

From Wednesday, November 30, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that facial coverings will once again be required in shops and on public transportation.

After cases of the Omnicron coronavirus were discovered in the UK, the decision was made.

“On facial coverings, what we’re looking at is retail and transport, just reverting back to a position where you have to wear them in retail environments or on public transportation,” Boris Johnson said at Downing Street on Saturday evening.

As a result, people must now wear face masks at stores and on public transportation.

This covers Aldi, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Iceland, Morrisons, and other supermarkets.

“The safety of our workers and consumers is our number one priority,” said Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK.

“With the exception of individuals who have a medical exemption, wearing a facial covering will be necessary for everyone who shops at Aldi starting Tuesday, November 30th, following the latest Government announcement.”

Today, more supermarkets are likely to announce their plans.